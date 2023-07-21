Pat Thomas pays courtesy call on former President Kufour ahead of Highlife concert

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 21, GNA – Legendary Highlife musician Pat Thomas has paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufour, inviting him to his highly anticipated Highlife concert.

A night of pure Highlife music awaits patrons on August 4, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre as Pat Thomas hosts the likes of Kojo Antwi, Kuami Eugene, KK Fosu, Kwabena Kwabena, Akwaboah, and Gyedu Blay Ambolley, among others. Pat Thomas, during his visit, extended an invitation to former President Kufour, someone he described as an ardent supporter of Highlife music.

The Highlife legend was hopeful that the former President would grace his first major concert in a very long time. Former President Kufour, on the other hand, accepted the invitation and expressed support for the concert, saying that he would grace the concert and thanked Pat Thomas for his contributions to Ghanaian music.

He further stated that Pat Thomas’ music talent was God-given and had to be protected, so that upcoming musician could learn from him.

The night, dubbed “Pat Thomas Highlife Night,” would celebrate the illustrious career of the veteran Highlife musician, which spans more than four decades and has churned out some hits, including “Sika Ye Mogya”, “Mewo Akoma,” and “Odo Adaada.'”

The concert also aims at providing a stage for up-and-coming Highlife musicians to develop their abilities and network with key people in the creative industry. With tickets selling for GHC 300 (Regular) and GHC 500 (VIP), the proceeds of the concert, according to the organisers, would be used to set up a music school at Agona in the Ashanti Region, where Pat Thomas comes from.

