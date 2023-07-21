FIFA Women’s World Cup: Chiamaka Nnadozie shines as Nigeria share spoils with Canada

Accra, 21 July, GNA- The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Friday managed to pull a 0:0 draw against Olympic champions Canada in their opening fixture of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, in Australia.

A sterling performance from skipper, Chiamaka Nnadozie was enough to get the West African giants a bright start in their campaign.

Starting the journey as the first African side, Nigeria had the backing of the whole continent going into the clash against one of the favourite teams in the tournament.

It was a tight first half full of physicals rather than skillful play as both sides were battling to find their way into the game.

Canada despite being a highly-rated side, was caught up in Nigeria’s defensive trap which was difficult to penetrate.

The Ladies in red and black enjoyed more possession trying to break into the half of the Super Falcons but failed after several attempts.

Africa’s current best player and FC Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala proved her worth as she managed to put the Canadians in danger with her long shots to end the first 45 minutes on a positive note for the Super Falcons.

Five minutes into the second half, Canada was served with the opportunity to take the lead but Nnadozie’s quick response kept her side in the mix with a crucial save.

The Canadians mounted pressure on the Nigerians hoping to break the virginity of the game, but Super Falcons were resolute to pick at least a point in the game.

Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun was sent off in the dying minute after a dangerous tackle.

An additional seven minutes could not change the story as the game ended barren, giving the Nigerians confidence ahead of their next game against hosts Australia on July 27.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

