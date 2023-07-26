Ghana can work again – Bagbin

Gomoa-Fetteh (C/R) July 26, GNA- Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, Wednesday, says “Ghana can work again” and charged leaders and the citizenry to put the country first in all endeavours.

“We cannot and must not fail our people. Let’s put Ghana first for rapid socio-economic development.”

Mr Bagbin said this at the 2023 National Development Conference by the Church of Pentecost (CoP) at Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region.

The two-day event, which is in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), is to discuss the need for a national moral vision for national development.

It brought together major development partners and stakeholders, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former President John Dramani Mahama, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Ministers of State and the Chief Justice, Madam Getrude Araba Torkonoo.

It is on the theme: “Moral Vision and National Development”.

Mr Bagbin called for a renewed commitment to moral and ethical values, with a call on leaders, especially those in political office, to show openness, accountability and good governance.

“Let’s uphold high standards of ethics and morality and demonstrate the three ‘Cs’ -character, competence and care.”

He charged the Church to lead the crusade for the change of “the mind and heart” of the citizenry for a prosperous Ghana.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, in a fraternal message, said “Morality is humanity”, and commended the CoP and the Ghana Journalists Association for organing the event.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, said the purpose of the Church was the “transformation of the National flag” and stated the readiness of the Church to promote a righteous Ghana.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President, said corruption, indiscipline, impunity and greed had seized the consciousness of the country.

He, therefore, called for a rigorous national development agenda to reshape the moral vision of the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

