GES involves law enforcement agency in Adisadel College assault case

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, July 25, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) has condemned and described the case of assault at the Adisadel College as a “barbaric act of violence” which must not be encouraged in schools.

The GES is further seeking to make the incident a criminal case, directing the Central Regional Director of Education to work with the relevant law enforcement agency and the school to investigate the matter for an appropriate action.

In a statement dated Monday, July 24, the GES expressed concern over the “disturbing video” and assured the public of its resolve to deal with the matter decisively.

“… we are committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country,” the statement signed by Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations Unit, said.

An incident of assault at the Adisadel College has gone viral after it was captured on tape by a student.

The video shows a light-skinned student in a blue long sleeve shirt strangling another student, believed to be his junior from behind in a dormitory before smashing his face against a metal bed.

The incident, which happened in the presence of some other students, some of whom cheered the culprit on, resulted in a huge swell and a cut on the cheek of the victim.

The school has since suspended the offending student pending investigation, a move which has been commended by the GES.

Meanwhile, the Adisadel College has dismissed Mr Ekow Holman, the Housemaster of Quaye House, from his position over the incident of assault in the house captured in a viral video.

The school, in a letter dated Monday, July 24 and signed by Mr Samuel Kofi Agudogo, the Headmaster, explained that the housemaster failed to deliver as expected as far as the video was concerned.

“I regret to inform you that you have been relieved from your position as Quaye Housemaster with immediate effect.

“You may be reinstated as a housemaster based on the outcome of the investigation,” the letter read.

GNA

