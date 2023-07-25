Agona East NPP Constituency Chairperson submits forms to contest Parliamentary primary

By James Esuon

Agona Duakwa (C/R), July 25, GNA – Mrs Hannah Asamoah, the Agona East Constituency Chairperson of the Ruling New Patriotic Party, has submitted her nomination forms to contest the upcoming Parliamentary primary.

The chairperson, who was also the former Youth Organizer of the constituency, was accompanied by scores of polling station executives and area coordinators to submit the form to Agona East Election Committee at Duakwa.

Addressing her supporters after the submission, Mrs Asamoah said she was overwhelmed by the teeming members, who travelled far and near of their various polling stations to support the submission of her form.

She expressed confidence and trust that the supports would work hard for her to win the primary and further recapture the parliamentary seat in 2024.

Mrs Asamoah called for unity and mutual understanding among the members, adding that without unity it would be extremely difficult to achieve aims and objectives of the party.

She said though ‘’I have not assumed the position of MP, but I have tried my best to provide jobs for the youth in the areas of security, education, health and others.‘’

The chairperson assured that she would do everything possible within her power to secure more jobs for the youth, saying that the youth were the future leaders and there was the need to get them jobs to make their lives better.

She called on the supporters to work extra hard because the cardinal point was to ensure that the party win convincingly both the parliamentary and presidential elections in 2024.

Mrs Asamoah appealed to the party members to bury their differences, saying that there was hope for the party to emerge victorious in the next parliamentary elections.

Nana Kojo Frempong, Chairman of the election committee, who received the form advised the aspirant and her supporters to work as a team to assist the party to win the next elections.

He called for unity, peace and love among the supporters in the Agona East NPP because no unity it would be difficult to recapture the seat for the party in next elections.

The Election Committee chairman assured Mrs Asamoah that the committee would submit the forms to Cape Coast Regional Office of the party after the close of nomination date given by the National Election Committee.

GNA

