GES director urges an aggressive anti-drug campaign

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, July 06, GNA – Ms Patricia Birago Gyamfi, Eastern Regional Coordinator for Girl Child Education of the Ghana Education Service, has called for additional efforts to prevent drug abuse after the launch of drug awareness clubs in schools.

She expressed concern over the perceived rise in drug misuse among young people, noting that many of these youth were prone to mental health problems.

She was speaking during the inauguration of the Drug Awareness Club in Koforidua as part of the campaign efforts by the Narcotics Control Commission against drug use and the stigmatisation of drug victims.

The clubs would operate with the slogan: “Be Smart, Be wise, Don’t do drugs.”

Ms Gyamfi said the formation of clubs in both basic and senior high schools was meant to educate and deepen students’ understanding of the need to stop stigmatising people with substance use disorders.

Instead, he added, students should support ongoing national efforts to prevent drug usage, particularly among their peers, who form a critical component of the country’s labour force.

She emphasised that stigmatisation was something that made it hard for people with drug use disorders to get health care and other kinds of help because it hurt their self-esteem and made them feel ashamed.

Ms Gyamfi noted that “people don’t choose to become addicted; instead, they get addicted because of things like stress and unfairness.

She added that some people use drugs more often to try to deal with stress, but drug abuse could lead to mental health problems, an abnormal heart rate, loss of relationships, and even land one in jail.

Experts say abusing drugs, both legal and illegal, like cocaine, cannabis sativa (wee), and heroin by taking them in large amounts could hurt oneself, cause fatal brain damage, or badly affect others in several ways.

Senior Narcotic Control Officer Felix Sarfo Yeboah, Eastern Regional Commander, Narcotics Control Commission, said it was important for schools to have many drug awareness clubs to help students learn more about the risks of drug abuse.

During the inauguration of the clubs, a book was also launched to help the school-based facilitators who would run the clubs teach students about drug abuse.

Mr Yeboah emphasised the book’s contents, which included personal goal setting, career counselling and guidance, stress management, getting along with others, coping with substances, and effective communication.

He also emphasised the significance of the book and stated that it would assist students and teachers in becoming independent and resourceful.

The club would begin with RIIS Presbyterian Basic Schools A, B, and C in Koforidua, and it is projected to have a positive impact on how students think about drugs.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

