German government supports GAF with new Signal Training School

By Kodjo Adams/ Prince Nortey-Fio Barnor

Accra, July 19, GNA – The German Government Wednesday handed over a newly constructed Signals Training School to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at the Burma Camp in Accra.

The facility, an ultra-modern two-story office and classroom/Laboratory Complex sponsored by the German Armed Forces Advocate Group (GAFTAG), will enhance training and capacity building in modern military communication.

The first phase of GAFTAG’s support to the School will culminate in the installation of electronic and cyber warfare laboratories as well as training support and exchange programmes in line with the short- to medium-term projects for the next four years.

Mr Kofi Amankwa Manu, the Deputy Minister of Defence, speaking at the commissioning of the edifice, said it would contribute immensely to the objective of transforming and resourcing the Corps of Signals.

He said the partnership between the Ghana Armed Forces and the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group over the years had witnessed significant landmark projects.

“These include support towards the establishment of the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre, upgrade of the facilities at the Engineer Training School, and the provision of essential logistics support to the 48 Engineer Regiment.”

Mr Manu said the successful implementation of the Accra Initiative, involving the consistent collaboration and cooperation of security and intelligence heads from Ghana and her neighbours,would help in the fight against terrorism in the region.

“The initiative has helped Ghana reinforce the security of its northern borders against infiltrations.”

He commended the German Government’s support for the Accra Initiative through the provision and establishment of the Mobile Headquarters in Tamale.

That, he stressed, would enhance the command-and-control hub of the Multinational Joint Task Force Headquarters and, by extension, the ECOWAS Standby Force’s ability to coordinate efficiently and effectively in dealing with the myriad of threats and other emerging ones confronting the region.

Mr Daniel Krull, the German Ambassador to Ghana, said the German Government would continue to support Ghana and expand cooperation in security.

“Our support will be needs-based and based on requests from GAF. Ghana is a beacon of peace and remains a German premium in Africa,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Bernd Frei, Head of Mission, GAFTAG, urged the leadership of GAF to develop an effective maintenance culture.

Vice-Admiral Seth Amoamo, the Chief of Defence Staff, GAF, said the initiative formed part of the Government’s effort to retool the Forces and positioned the School as a centre of excellence to train personnel in communication systems.

