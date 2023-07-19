GBA backs KNUST Faculty of Law for exploits in human rights competition 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, July 19, GNA-The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) says it is ready to provide technical support to the Law Faculty of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

This is to help the faculty in its quest to win the 32nd Chrstof Heyns African Human Rights Moot Court Competition, which is the most important gathering of students, scholars and judges to discuss human rights issues on the continent.

The event brings together all law faculties in Africa, whose top students argue a hypothetical human rights case as if they were before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Mr Yaw Boafo, the GBA President, speaking at the official launch of the Competition, under the auspices of the Faculty of Law at the KNUST, which is hosting the 32nd edition, assured participants of the Association’s commitment in the preparation of the students.

He said the Association would collaborate with the faculty in the training and preparation of the students for them to win the competition and retain its status as the defending champions.

“The Africa We Want: Combating Discrimination, Climate Change and Corruption,” is the theme for the Competition, slated for September 3 and 9, 2023, he said.

Mr Boafo lauded the Law Faculty for its remarkable achievements in legal education, in spite of the relatively short span of its establishment.

He was hopeful that the competition would provide the participants with the right impetus to build their practical skills and knowledge in their career development.

Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, said the University’s winning formula had not changed, saying it remained focused on “host and win”.

She said the University was working assiduously to leave a memorable impression as the defending champions and host in the year’s event.

Some 68 universities across Africa are expected to participate in this year’s Human Rights Moot Court Competition.

The hypothetical case will address issues relating to corruption, sexual minorities’ rights and harmful practices.

Since its creation in 1992, about 170 universities from 47 African countries have taken part in this permanent fixture on the Africa legal education calendar.

It has been a catalyst for the establishment of the leading programmes in the field of human rights teaching and research on the continent and preparing new generations of lawyers to argue cases of alleged human rights violations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

