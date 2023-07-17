Gambo urges unity among artistes’ fanbases to push Ghana’s music global 

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 17, GNA – Rap sensation Gambo has urged fans of Ghanaian musicians to unite and support the work of all artistes to push the country’s music to the international level.



Gambo made this assertion following his return from the United States of America, where he played a series of musical shows in Washington, Miami, Los Angeles, Delaware, and New York.



According to Gambo, who received a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport, Ghanaian artistes must promote their music outside Ghana if they are to cement a place in the international music space.

“The media and especially the fans play a crucial role in promoting the works of artistes, and our fans need to come together to push because that is key if our music is to go global,” he said.



When asked about his tour of the USA, Gambo said: “The tour went well, and I want to urge Ghanaian artistes to believe in themselves and pray to God. The fans in the USA were supportive because I think they are gradually liking Afrobeats.



“I am here to push Ghanaian music into the world, and I need support from Ghanaians. It is important for every artiste to promote their song across the world, and I have toured many countries, including South Africa, Tanzania, and Nigeria, among others,” he said.



Signed to Blackson Management, Gambo is currently promoting his latest single, “Cut Soap,” which features Nigerian music maestro Goya Menor and is available across various streaming platforms.

GNA

