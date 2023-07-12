Ga East Municipality reviews MoU with Confucius Institute

By Hafsa Obeng/Philemon Kwarteng

Accra, July 12, GNA – The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) and the Confucius Institute of the University of Ghana, Legon, are re-examining an agreement on the learning of the Chinese language in the municipality.

The parties have initiated steps to review the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that established a programme for the study of the Chinese Language in the Municipality.

The programme which started in 2015 was suspended in 2020 because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The idea to review the agreement came up when the Director of the Institute, Prof. Wang, in the company of Mr. Michael Oduro and Ms. Hu Jiebai both Volunteer Teachers and Ms. Shen Xiaoxi, a Chinese Teacher, called on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mrs. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, at her office at Abokobi, near Accra

The review is expected to commence immediately to allow for the resumption and continuation of studying the Chinese Language in the Municipality.

The programme has seen officials from the Assembly, Education Directorate, and selected Headmasters, Teachers, and pupils from both public and private basic schools in the Municipality go on exchange programmes in China as part of the Agreement.

Kwabenya Cluster of Schools was designated as the Centre for the study. Mr. Seth Anyormi, Municipal Education Public Relations Officer (PRO) Coordinated the programme.

The meeting also explored opportunities for development cooperation and sister-city relationship programmes between the Assembly and its counterparts in China.

GNA

