Filmmaker Samuel Whyte poised to pursue self-initiated road safety campaign

Accra, July 4, GNA – Samuel Whyte, a filmmaker and road safety advocate, says he is always motivated to relentlessly pursue his self-initiated road safety campaign, which started in 2019.

According to Samuel Whyte, his road safety campaign was triggered after witnessing the death of a woman in a fatal car accident.

This, he said, gave him the strong will to do his best to help prevent or reduce such incidents from occurring.

“I believe it is by no coincidence that I arrived at the scene to witness the death of the woman, and therefore I am fully committed to pursue this road safety campaign with my energy and resources,” he stated.

The filmmaker also shared the various ways he helped reduce the incidence of accidents on the road.

“I would buy ‘warning triangles’ and keep them in my vehicle, so anywhere I notice any vehicle parked wrongly and posing a risk to an oncoming vehicle, I take out a warning triangle and place it at a vantage point some few metres away so oncoming vehicles can notice and not crash into it.

“I was doing all these things with my own resources; without any sort of sponsorship or aid from organisations or individuals. Sometimes I help direct and assist to ease traffic situations; while calling on the nearest available Police ‘Motor Traffic Transport Department’ to take over until the traffic lights are fixed,” he said.

Whyte’s consistent ‘Road Safety’ awareness campaign is gradually gaining attention on social media, as popular Ghanaian social media personality and blogger Kobi Kyei, recently joined the filmmaker on a few of his outdoor campaigns.

He was also honoured at the ‘African Icons Awards’ in 2021, where he was adjudged ‘Youth Ambassador of the Year’ for his efforts in keeping the streets in Ghana safe.

GNA

