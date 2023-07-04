Burning of the Koran in Sweden: Local Ulema Council Denounces the Act

Accra, July 4, GNA – The Local Ulema Council of the Skhirat-Témara prefecture denounced the words of an individual describing the burning of the Holy Quran as an “act that should not arouse indignation.”

The Local Ulema Council of the Skhirat-Témara prefecture denounced this Monday, July 3 “the publication by an individual from Morocco (referring to the historian Maati Monjib) of remarks claiming that the burning of the Holy Coran, which had place in a foreign country, is an act which should not arouse indignation and does not constitute a crime until it is accompanied by murder.”

These remarks, the press release said, was also “against the international consensus according to which the path to peace necessarily passes through respect for the sacred values of religions”, as well as against reason, “because no mind endowed with common sense sees no point in offending a single individual, especially when it is a question of harming millions of people”.

It is a “manifestation of enmity towards the Moroccan Nation which carries the Holy Koran in the heart”, underlines the Council, affirming that “such a speech, absurd and irresponsible, fuels hatred and incites violence and terrorism”.

“What this person has done betrays a desperate and ill-timed quest for fame,” the statement said, saying that “anyone who has heard such slander should read the words of the Most High: ‘Let them therefore sink (into their disbelief) and entertain themselves until they meet the day with which they were threatened”. True is the word of God.

GNA

