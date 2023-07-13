Festive Programme Around Solemn Inauguration Ceremony of Rozhen Flagpole Begins

Rozhen Meadows, Southwestern Bulgaria, July 13 (BTA/GNA) – The festive programme around the solemn inauguration ceremony of the first monument of the Bulgarian flag – the Rozhen Flagpole began at 6 pm on Thursday, with performances by the folklore Rodopa and Thrace ensembles.

The Rozhen meadows will be resounded by songs about Bulgaria, as well as by performances of children from the Bulgarian diaspora abroad. Over 400 reconstructions, artists, singers, musicians and stuntmen will take part in the show with historical reenactments at the foot of the monument.

The solemn ceremony of raising the national flag of the Republic of Bulgaria 111 meters high and the inauguration of the Rozhen Flagpole will be at 9 pm, followed by folklore dancing.

President Rumen Radev will attend the solemn ceremony.

From July 14 to 16, the 2023 Rozhen Festival of Folk Art and Animal Husbandry will take place, the Heritage in the Future Foundation said.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

