Erdogan confident Putin will agree to extend Ukraine grain deal

Istanbul, July 17, (dpa/GNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, says he thinks his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, still intends to renew the international deal to allow grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.

“I believe Russian President Putin, wants continuation of this humanitarian bridge, despite today’s [Russian] statement,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, referring to the Black Sea grain deal.

Erdogan said he will hold talks with the Russian leader, ahead of Putin’s anticipated visit to Turkey in August, in remarks before leaving for a two-day Gulf tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

An agreement to extend the grain deal “without interruptions” could still be possible before Putin’s August visit, Erdogan said, adding that negotiations were under way to this end.

