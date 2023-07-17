Australian jogger in hospital after dingo attack

Sydney, July 17, (dpa/GNA) – On the Australian sand island of K’gari (formerly Fraser Island), a young woman was attacked and seriously injured by a pack of dingoes on Monday morning.

The victim was jogging when the four animals attacked, the Australian public broadcaster ABC reported on Monday, citing the emergency services. She then fell into the sea, but was chased by two dingoes.

The woman suffered bite wounds to her torso and legs, the broadcaster said. She was flown by helicopter to Hervey Bay on mainland Australia.

Dingoes are wild dogs, that live mainly in Australia. The world’s largest sand island, K’gari, off the coast of Queensland, is famous for its dingo population.

Since June, the island has been officially known by its indigenous name. K’gari means “paradise” in the language of the Butchulla people.

Recently, dingo attacks on humans have become more frequent. In June, a 10-year-old boy was bitten by one of the predators and dragged under water. The boy was rescued by his 12-year-old sister.

Earlier, a French tourist had been bitten on the buttocks by a dingo while sunbathing. In April, one of the animals had bitten a six-year-old girl on the head while she was playing in shallow water.

According to the Australian Department of the Environment, there have been a total of 33 attacks since 2018. Queensland authorities estimate that between 25 and 30 packs of dingoes, each with between three and 12 members, live on the island.

The animals, which do not bark but howl like wolves, are protected on K’gari.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

