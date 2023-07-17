Fire at Italy’s Catania airport, flights suspended until Wednesday

Rome, July 17, (dpa/GNA) – Flights to and from Catania airport in southern Italy were suspended until Wednesday, after a fire on Sunday night.

Sac, the company that manages the Vincenzo Bellini international airport, said flights would be suspended until 2pm (1200 GMT) on Wednesday, due to a “fire which developed in the airport.”

The company had initially said flights, would be suspended until Monday morning.

Firefighters said the situation was “delicate and demanding,” according to news agency ANSA.

The agency reported that firefighters, were first called to the airport on Sicily’s east coast around 11:30 pm Sunday.

According to the airport, nobody was hurt. “We thank firefighters, state bodies, first responders and the airport community for a quick response,” reads a post on the airport’s Twitter account.

In May, over a million passengers went through Catania airport, according to data from Assaeroporti, the Italian Association of Airports.

