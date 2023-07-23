ECOWAS Commission Chief of Staff assesses readiness of operation enhanced Koudanlgou 

By Solomon Gumah

Nyohini (N/R), July 23, GNA – A delegation from the ECOWAS Commission has visited the Headquarters of operation enhanced Koudanlgou, co-located with the Headquarters of the Northern Command at Nyohini Camp in Tamale.

The visit, led by the Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS standby force, Brigadier General Mactar Diop, was to assess the operational readiness of the Headquarters.

The visit, led by the Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS standby force, Brigadier General Mactar Diop, was to assess the operational readiness of the Headquarters.

Members of the delegation included Brigadier General Dzandu Hedidor among five other staff officers.

Colonel Frank Worlanyo Agbebo, Commander of Operations Officer, Headquarters, Northern Command, took them on a tour of the Headquarters to inspect the equipment and other logistics to be used by the Headquarters once it got operationalised.

They also inspected other equipment and stores at 3FOC at Kamina Barracks in Tamale.

Operation enhanced Koudanlgou would involve countries such as Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and Togo.

It would amongst others seek to dismantle and incapacitate terrorist armed groups and other violent extremist groups operating along the borders of the countries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

