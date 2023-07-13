ECG cuts power to Musahamat Banana Farm, Treasure Island, and others

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 13, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Tema Region, has cut power supply to the Musahamat Banana Farm, Treasure Island, and the Ada Technical Institute for owing the Company various sums of money.

The disconnection forms part of ECG’s ongoing revenue mobilization, dubbed “Operation Zero.”

The Musahamat Banana Farm, located in Aveyime, owes the ECG a total of GHC219,184.42, Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, Tema Regional Public Relations Officer for the ECG, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency.

Ms. Mensah said Treasure Island Hotel, on the other hand, owed GHC379,775.95, hence their disconnection.

She said Aveyime Irrigation also got disconnected over a debt of GHC63,801.22 while the Ada Technical Institute also suffered the same over GHC71,102.11 indebtedness to the electricity distributor.

She stated that the Company commenced the two-month operations on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, to ensure that no customer of theirs has an unpaid debt.

“The intention is that once customers have consumed electricity, they must be ready to pay for it in a bid not to build debt.”

The PRO stated that the ‘Operation Zero’ campaign had many of the staff of ECG deployed to the field to visit customers, ensure debts payment, monitor metres to ensure their integrity, check on other ECG installations, and provide customer education on ECG cashless system and how to use its mobile app, the Power App.

She added that “there is, however, a lean presence of staff available in all offices, overseeing customers who may visit the offices for additional services.”

She also advised the customers and the general public to allow their staff access to all metres on their premises.

“The customers and the general public are also advised to ensure that all possible payments are made with mobile money or debit cards to ECG, as the company is doing cashless transactions.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

