DUNK organisation keen on developing sports in Ghana

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 6, GNA – DUNK organisation, a leading sports promoter has pledged its commitment to use sports as a platform to impact young people in Ghanaian societies.

The organisation, through the intervention of its Sports for development program, had engaged children and youth across the county in underserved communities such as Jamestown to empower them through sports, arts, education and development.

Jamestown had been facing many issues such as illiteracy, unemployment and access to recreational facilities hence the need for them to come onboard and support the community.

Kabu Dake, a rising Basketball Player from Jamestown had been one of DUNK’s beneficiaries under its Sport for Development program.

His potential was recognised early on which the organisation saw the need to work with him to develop his talent in the sport.

His success comes as a source of hope to many young talents in the community.

Dake represented Ghana at the Federation of Africa Sports University (FASU) tournament in South Africa where he showcased his remarkable skills and was tagged as one of the best players in the competition.

The future is bright for the basketball star as he continues his education in HR Management while he goes on to break ground on the world stage in Asia.

The story of Kabu Dake and the DUNK organisation showcases the transformative power of sports in nurturing talent, building character, and inspiring hope.

Through their programs, DUNK has given young individuals the opportunity to thrive, both on and off the court.

With continued support and investment in organisations like DUNK, there would be a brighter future for all children, regardless of their circumstances, and foster a world where dreams become a reality.

DUNK Organisation’s effort to impact societies goes beyond changing the lives of individuals but to also ignite a spark of hope that continues to spread throughout the community.

