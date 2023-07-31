Dr Kyeremateng assures AOB of victory for NPP in 2024  

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, July 31, GNA – Dr Michael Kwadwo Kyeremateng, a Parliamentary hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency, has appealed to delegates to vote for him to win the seat in 2024 polls.

Dr Kyeremateng who is currently the President of C4C Group of Companies, said his track record in the party and personal life made him the best among his contenders; Ms Winifred Abaidoo, Constituency Women’s Organizer, and Mr Adjei Domson, a businessman and former contender.

Others are; Mr Anthony Effah, the former Member of Parliament, and Mr Bernasco Amponsah, a third-time contender and a Communication Member.

Submitting his nomination form to contest the seat in the NPP’s parliamentary primary, Dr Kyeremateng said “My integrity coupled with my open-door approach resonates well with the grassroots.

“That clarifies why the supporters have taken over the campaign to the nooks and crannies. This is a testament to my enormous support and acceptance in the party.”

Dr Kyeremateng also urged the rank and file of the Party to channel their energies towards promoting peace, unity and harmony aimed at building a strong united front to win the Election 2024.

He urged them to desist from actions that sought to ruin their electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 polls.

He said the Government, was working diligently to accelerate socio-economic development across the country hence, it was best for members to work harder to retain the party in government.

“As a democratic party, we must stand firm and commit ourselves to our common goal to build the new Ghana we all desire under the able leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“In every election, there will always be winners and losers; therefore, we should appreciate the fact that we are a Party with a common destiny. Let’s see it as such and stay united in the supreme interest of the NPP,” he stressed.

Touting his achievements, he said his impeccable annals of building big businesses that have generated employment for scores of youths in the area could not be taken too lightly.

In the same way, he had supported massive infrastructural development across the constituency, particularly in roads, schools, and health delivery in hard-to-reach communities to bring health care to the needs of the people.

Mr Frederick Asamoah Boateng, the Constituency Secretary, received the form and charged him to urge his followers to do a clean campaign devoid of insults to maintain party peace.

He said the party intended to maintain a united front before, during, and after the primary to snatch the seat in 2024.

GNA

