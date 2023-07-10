Don’t sell your conscience, vote on issues in 2024 – Fiifi Kwetey  

By Isaac Arkoh

Assin-Bereku (C/R), July 10, GNA – Mr. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has applauded the people of Assin North for voting massively for the party in the by-election held on Tuesday, June 27.

He was particularly delighted that regardless of the sheer perks of goodies shared by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the people were guided by their conscience and truthfulness to vote against the NPP.

The penchant of vote selling and buying smacked of bad governance, inspired corruption and a drawback to Ghana’s democratic credentials, Mr. Kwetey said at a rally held at Assin-Bereku to thank the people.

He said the silent opinion of the people of Assin North should not be talked down by any political party or state institutions but must be a national call to duty guided by integrity and professionalism.

Particularly, he reminded political parties to be guided bearing in mind that “the people cannot be taken with fiction of development and bribes for votes.

“That is the message Ghanaians from far and near must imbibe. If they come to you to buy your conscience, tell them I will not sell my conscience and integrity for the country to suffer.”

Mr. Kwetey also called on the Electoral Commission, Supreme Court, and media to be guided by the categorical message echoed by the people of Assin North by staying focused on their mandate.

Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North Member of Parliament, expressed gratitude to his constituents for the confidence reposed in him.

“I am deeply humbled by the confidence the people have expressed in what I stand for and what I have done.

“I am also fully aware of the reciprocal responsibilities that this massive show of confidence imposes on me. My solemn pledge is to work as hard as I can for the people who have made this possible,” Mr. Quayson assured.

Leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam committed the group to solidarizing with Mr. Quayson on his trial in court on charges of forgery and perjury.

He served notice to the Minority would go all out to support the embattled member anytime he was scheduled to attend the court.

Mr. Quayson won the election with 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the valid votes cast with the NPP candidate, Mr Charles Opoku placed second with 12,630 votes, representing 42.15 percent.

The Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) candidate, Madam Sefenu Bernice Enyonam got 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.

Compared to the 2020 results, he won the by-election with over 1,300 more. In that election, Mr. Quayson polled 17,498 votes to beat NPP’s Abena Durowaa Mensah, the former MP who polled 14,193.

GNA

