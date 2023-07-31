CPP challenges to ‘invade’ professions considered preserve of men

By Angela Ayimbire

Tema, July 31, GNA – The Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) has dared women to enter professional fields considered as preserve of men and challenge the status quo, break barriers.

Nanahemaa Frempong Sarpong Kumankuma, CPP Chairperson and Leader, who made the admonition, encouraged women to acquire professional skills through formal academic pursuit or informal apprenticeship: “We must not be satisfied with any position; we must dare to climb upwards”.

Speaking on the topic: “The Path of Women Entrepreneurs: Challenges and Prospects” at the Ghana News Agency Industrial News Hub Dialogue Platform, Nana Kumankuma urged women to organize things to acquire skills in the various fields and move into the technology field.

Nana Kumankuma, who is a CPP Election 2024 Flagbearer Hopeful, noted that even though the voices for women’s equality, advancement, and advocacy continued to gain momentum, they were not making the required impact; therefore, women must catalyze the change through impactful engagement at the top level.

She said, “We cannot simply continue an outdated conversation for women’s equality; the rate of change is not fast enough for the heightened expectations around equality”.

She said data in Ghana continued to show that women were not moving towards equality, despite the best intentions of gender advocates. Structures continue to emerge to fight against the interests of women.

Nana Kumankuma noted that in the political, economic, governance, social, religious, and other fields, the national and grassroots movements have only created dialogue and sparked conversation around gender parity; “we have not yet fueled enough fire to evolve thinking or pushed through to see substantive change”.

“If we are to challenge the status quo and impact change, we must consider how our biases, conscious or unconscious, are affecting our daily conversations and practices,” she said.

“These actions maintain the status quo within the organization and do not challenge the established norms that may be excluding underrepresented people in the organization.

“We need to dig deeper to explore our differences and challenge the status quo. This logic can transcend the more practical applications, such as recruiting strategies, hiring practices, or promotion criteria, and ask us all to self-reflect,” she said.

