Cocoa farmer cooperative societies receive free health screening  

By Benjamin Akoto

Yamfo (A/R), July 28, GNA – More than 136 cocoa farmers from different farmer cooperative societies around Yamfo, in the Sunyani and Bechem Cocoa Districts of the Brong-Ahafo Region, have participated in a day’s health screening programme.

The event was organised by the Brong-Ahafo Regional Office of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) in collaboration with the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital in Sunyani and the Students’ Representative Council of the College of Health in Yamfo.

The cocoa farmers were screened to ascertain their sugar levels, COVID-19 status, hypertension and eye diseases, and allowed patients access to general healthcare consultation alongside other basic health checks, to ensure quality service delivery at their disposal.

Mr Michael P.K. Asumanu, the Regional Administrator of the COCOBOD, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview, that COVID-19 vaccine doses were also administered to farmers who had not received any or completed their vaccination.

The purpose of the exercise was to provide convenient healthcare services to farmers who might not have had the time to visit health facilities for medical care, he said.

Mr Asumanu said the exercises would be conducted regularly with an expanded scope to cover all Cocoa Districts in the Brong-Ahafo Cocoa Region.

The cocoa farmers expressed gratitude for the initiative and appealed to the organisers to keep to their assurance of conducting it on a regular basis.

GNA

