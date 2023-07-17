CHRAJ to appeal High Court decision quashing directive against former PPA Boss   

Accra, July 17, GNA – The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has served notice of its intention to appeal the ruling of the High Court regarding the case involving Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

The Court presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay essentially found that CHRAJ breached the fair hearing rule by substituting parts of the complaint that was filed by Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) with its (CHRAJ) own allegations.

The Court held that CHRAJ had failed to give Mr Adjei the chance to cross-examine the witnesses called during its investigations before reaching conclusions.

The Court also stated that CHRAJ had failed to investigate the substantive complaints made by the complainant, and focused on matters that were not part of the submissions of GII, the complainant.

It, therefore, quashed the report by the Commission, which made adverse findings against Mr Adjei.

The Commission said it believed that an earlier ruling in a similar case remained valid and that the findings and directives issued by it (CHRAJ) were still in effect.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

