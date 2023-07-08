Chief donates to prison inmates to mark 40 years since escaping from firing squad

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, July 08, GNA – Naaba Musah Akambonga, the Tribal Head for Frafra Community in the Ashanti Region, has donated food to the Manhyia Local Prisons to mark 40 years since he escaped from a firing squad in 1983.

As a Police Officer, he was falsely accused of being involved in an attempted coup d’état together with other colleagues during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) regime.

By what he described as “God’s intervention,” he was left unseen at a confined area on the day of his execution together with four other colleagues.

According to him, his colleagues were whisked away by the military and never returned till date.

At a short presentation ceremony to hand over the items to authorities of the prison, Naaba Akabonga, said after the firing squad incident he was later detained for 168 days, but he survived the regime to the glory of God.

He said the donation was his widow’s appreciation to God 40 years after saving his life under mysterious circumstances, and towards the upkeep of the inmates to thank God.

He said he was of the firm conviction that some of the inmates may have been convicted for crimes they never committed just like himself in 1983.

The Frafra Chief promised to renovate the dilapidated toilet facility at the prison after an appeal was made by authorities of the prison.

Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Joseph Kwadwo Asabre, Director of the Manhyia Local Prisons who received the items, thanked Naaba Musah and called on other philanthropists for supporting the prison.

The items donated included bags of rice, boxes of poultry parts, boxes of soap, a sack of sugar, sacks of gari, a gallon of Dinor oil and 136 packed foods.

