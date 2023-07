Sofia, July 6, (dpa/GNA) – The Bulgarian parliament, approved a declaration in support of Ukraine’s NATO membership, after the end of the war by a majority of 157 votes.

A total of 57 representatives of the pro-Russian Socialists and the nationalist and pro-Russian party Vasrashdane (Rebirth), voted against the measure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Sofia for talks with the Bulgarian government, a NATO member.

Other areas of cooperation were agreed upon during the meeting.

