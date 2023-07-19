Bulgaria Records First Case of African Swine Fever in 2023

Montana, Northwestern Bulgaria, July 19 (BTA/GNA) – The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency on Wednesday reported the first case of African swine fever for 2023. The disease has been confirmed by a laboratory analysis in a backyard farm, raising a single animal in the northwestern region of Montana.

Measures have been taken to control and eliminate the disease under the EU and national legislation. A 3-km zone has been designated around the hotspot.

Dr. Gergo Gergov, head of the regional department of the food and safety agency, told BTA that it is yet to establish whether the sick animal was bought from. He said that this has been the first case of African swine fever in the region in three years. The last outbreak of the disease among backyard farm pigs was in July 2019. Dr Gergov said that the disease has been detected in neighbouring Serbia, where there are 138 cases.

BTA/GNA

