Ghana National Fire Service commends Government  

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 18, GNA- The Ghana National Fire Service has commended the Government for its continuous support to the Service enabling it to deliver effective and timely services to the people.

Mr Julius Kuunuor, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) who gave the commendation in Ho, during a visit by the National Council of the Service to the Volta Regional Command said the Service was on Government’s agenda for retooling.

He said the Government was making necessary efforts to procure various appliances, equipment, rapid intervention vehicles, command cars, utility vehicles, ambulances, hearses, and dispatch motorcycles for the Service.

The equipment, he said, when procured, would enable the Service to replace the aged ones and open new fire stations to improve upon their response time to incidents.

Mr Kuunuor disclosed that the Service had established an Award Scheme to honour hard working personnel of the service, and that some selfless personnel would be receiving the award at the climax of the 60th anniversary of the Service, come November.

He said management was making various strides to acquire parcels of land in all the 16 political and administrative regions to establish Fire College and Training School for adequate workforce development for the Service.

“The Service intends to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with some Universities such Cape Coast, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration for the training of personnel in the relevant fields from undergraduate to post graduate programmes,” he said.

The CFO said the Service was also planning with a Non-Governmental Organisation to build clinics in all the regions to take care of the health needs of the personnel so they would remain healthy and productive.

Mr Kuunuor said a mobile counseling clinic of the Service had been operationalised by its Welfare Directorate and various fire stations were being visited in the regions to provide counseling services to personnel.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer One (ACFO 1) Mr Joy Ameyibor Ayim, Volta Regional Commander of the Service, said the Command was ready to surmount every obstacle to deliver its work qualitatively.

He thanked the personnel in the region for their dedication and commitment and implored the public to adhere to the fire safety protocols.

Mr Ayim assured the Council that the Regional Command would leave no stone unturned to achieve the desired goals that Management had set for them.

GNA

