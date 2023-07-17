Somali army kills 18 al-Shabab militants in central region

MOGADISHU, July 17, (Xinhua/GNA) – The Somali National Army, killed 18 al-Shabab militants in operations in the country’s central state of Galmudug, local media reported Sunday.

The forces targeted al-Shabab militants’ hideouts, destroyed their network, and killed militant commanders during the offensive that lasted several hours, the Somali news agency said, quoting Abdirahman Yusuf Al-adala, deputy minister of the Ministry of information, Culture and Tourism.”Our forces destroyed terrorist networks in Budbud and Galcad towns, during a special operation in the region on Saturday afternoon. The forces managed to eliminate military commanders,” Adala said.

The government forces have sustained their attacks against the al-Shabab group since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, declared an all-out war against the militants in 2022.

The president has pledged to intensify military operations against the militants, to protect the Somali people from extortion, intimidation and extremism.

