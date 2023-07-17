At least 40 dead in South Korea flooding

Seoul, July 17, (dpa/GNA) – The death toll from severe rainfall and flooding in South Korea, has risen to at least 40, according to local media.

In one of the worst incidents, rescue workers reportedly recovered 13 bodies from a tunnel in the central Korean city of Osong. According to the authorities, the number of victims could rise even further.

The subway, which contained around 15 vehicles, flooded on Saturday.

More than 10,000 residents have had to be rescued from their homes, South Korean media reported.

The massive rainfall in South Korea, has continued since the end of last week. They have triggered several landslides and temporary power outages.

The weather bureau, announced heavy rain again for Tuesday for large parts of the country.

It is currently rainy season in South Korea, when flooding is a regular occurrence.

GNA

