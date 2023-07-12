Anthrax outbreak: Government lifts ban on consumption of animals 

Accra, July 12, GNA – The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has lifted the ban on the movement of ruminants and the consumption of meat in the Upper East Region.

The ban was imposed following the outbreaak of Anthrax in the region.

A statement signed by Dr Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, said the situation had been contained with no recorded case of the disease since June, 14, 2023.

“In view of the above and based on expert advice, the ban on movement of ruminants and donkeys, slaughtering, sale, consumption of meat and meat products in the Upper East is hereby lifted today.”

The statement said the Ministry would strictly put in place measures to curb a resurgence.

“The slaughtering of all animals will from hence be under the close supervision of veterinary and environmental health officers at designated abbatoirs and slaughter slabs,” it said.

The statement stressed that food vendors, restaurants and owners as well as butchers whose meat and meat products were not supervised by the veterinary and environmental officers during slaughtering would be arrested.

It advised the public not to consume meat of dead animals at all cost.

“The Ministry takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders for supporting the relentless effort to bring the anthrax disease under control and urge the sustenance of the spirit of cooperation,” it said.

GNA

