Another ammunition depot in Crimea hit by drone attack

Kiev, July 24, (dpa/GNA) – Another ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea, has been hit in a drone attack, according to the regional governor.

Eleven drones were shot down over Crimea, Moscow-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

However, he said there was an “impact at the ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district” of the peninsula, that was illegally annexed by Moscow’s forces in 2014.

Videos were shared online, showing a large cloud of smoke. A residential building in the south of the peninsula was also damaged.

Several camps and depots supply Russian occupation forces in southern Ukraine in Dzhankoy, a district in north-eastern Crimea, and the main supply line for the Russian units runs through Crimea.

Aksyonov did not provide any specific details about the impact of the ammunition depot hit.

Rail and vehicle traffic on the route between Dzhankoy and the regional capital Simferopol, was suspended and nearby villages are to be evacuated.

The latest attack comes after two other ammunition depots were hit in Crimea, one in the central region and an arsenal in the south, leading to ammunition explosions for days. The Ukrainian military confirmed it was behind both attacks.

GNA

