Adjetey Anang unperturbed about negative comments after book launch

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 14, GNA – Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has said he is not perturbed by the negative comments after the release of his memoire.

His memoir called Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection, and Resilience’, talks about his life experiences and professional values, and characters that shaped his career and personality while growing up to mark his 50th birthday.

According to Mr. Anang, he knew people were going to make negative comments after the launch and was therefore not surprised.

“It was expected, I knew that people would go the way they were going. I find it as such an irony because I’ve heard so many people criticize the West for painting Africa in all those negativities and now, we are doing a bit worse,” he said.

“So, we have no right to condemn them or judge them if we are doing that to ourselves because our focus is mainly sensationalising whatever we put out there and negating what without looking at the positives that would happen in our lives”, added.

He advised that people should always look out for positivity in our day-to-day activities and stop harping on the negative aspect of people’s endeavors, but rather learn from it.

However, the actor believes documenting his life in a book will inspire and serve as a guide for younger folks who aspire to be great to make rightful life choices in building up themselves.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

