African Games: Accra 2023 to adopt Green Game strategy – Sports Minister

Accra, July 26, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, says the upcoming African Games to be hosted in Ghana will adopt the “Green Game Strategy” as part of efforts to tackle climate change.

The 13th African Games, scheduled from March 8–24, 2024, would witness athletes from 55 African countries compete in 22 sporting disciplines, which include Badminton, Cycling, Swimming, Athletics, and Tennis, among others.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, the Sports Minister stated that the upcoming African Games would focus on the reduction of waste, emissions, water conservation, sustainable transportation, and recycling.

“This strategy aims to make the event a model of sustainability and environmental responsibility, showcasing our commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment while hosting a world-class sporting spectacle.

“By adopting eco-friendly practices, renewable energy sources, and community involvement, we envision leaving a lasting legacy of environmental consciousness for future generations,” the Minister said.

He further noted that the contractors at various sporting facilities for the African Games have been tasked with using environmentally friendly materials and renewable energy sources for their construction.

The Sports Minister added that about $145 million has been spent on the provision of sporting facilities for the African Games, and all facilities are expected to be handed over by December 2023.

