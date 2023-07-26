I believe in the future of Ghana – Israeli Foreign Minister

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, July 26, GNA – Mr Eli Cohen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel says Ghana will have a brighter and more resilient economy despite its current economic challenge.

He observed that with the right knowledge and needed investment, the country had all the “ingredients” to prosper.

“I believe in the future of Ghana; I believe in the relations between Ghana and Israel, and I believe in the right time,” he said at the first edition of the Israel- Ghana Business Forum.

The forum which was facilitated by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) under the theme, “Connecting Market, Driving Prosperity” is aimed at creating avenues for partnerships between Ghanaian and Israeli businesses.

Mr Cohen was accompanied by some eight Israeli companies from areas such as agriculture, water management, clean energy, and cyber security.

A deepened bilateral cooperation between both countries, he said, would help Ghana achieve its vision which included ensuring food security, adding that “I don’t think that Ghana should remain an importer of food but rather should be an exporter of food”.

“I chose Ghana to be the first country in Africa for my bilateral meetings because I believe in the huge potential for economic relations between Israel and Africa and Ghana in particular.

“I am sure that we will see the fruit of this visit by increasing the level of investment and increasing the capacity of trade volumes between the countries,” he said.

Mr Cohen said Israel was willing to share the expertise that has helped the desert country improve its agriculture and produce enough water.

“Today our agriculture is in the desert, and we are able to be competitive,” he said.

Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture said the resolve of both countries to collaborate in new areas was indicative of the new height of their relationship.

He urged Israeli companies to take advantage of Ghana’s political stability and conducive business environment to invest in the country.

” Let me assure the minister of the protection of Israeli business under the GIPC Act 865 2013, which provides a transparent, predictable, and facilitative environment for foreign investment,” he said.

Madam Shlomit Sufa, Ambassador of Israel to Ghana said the visit of the foreign minister to Africa in the 75th year after the creation of the State of Israel was a testament to how important the country considers Africa as a partner for collaboration especially in business and trade.

