Administrators must be agents of change – Labour Expert

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 27, GNA – Mr Austin Akuffo-Gamey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Institute, Africa has urged all administrators to be agents of change by adding value, integrity, and illumination to their various organisations.

He said administrators must set standards which were worth ensuring effective productivity, adding that they must inspire employers and employees to bring growth and profit to the organisation.

Mr Gamey was speaking at the fifth annual Administrators Professional Conference of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants-Ghana on the theme:

“Mobilizing Admin Professionals for Effective Development administration: Critical Legal Issues.”

The conference was to unite and strengthen the administrators to grow in their professional development.

It was also to educate and enlighten members on the tenets of best administrative practices, create the urgency in administrators to certify as professionals, emphasise the strategic leadership role of the 21st -century administrator and develop criteria for celebrating administrators professionals and subsequent administrator professional’s week.

He said administrators must learn the art and science of mediation to allow employees to be approachable to ensure effective workforce and be examples of what they implemented.

Mr Akuffo-Gamey said that administrators should manage their differences to keep an effective channel of communication among stakeholders.

He said they must be abreast of the twenty-first century ways of managing employees of organisations and advised them to learn the rules of the constitution, labor laws and practice Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

“We must have sufficient knowledge of the labor law, the constitution, and practice ADR, which is confidential, less formal, and less stressful than the traditional court proceedings.” “These would ensure effective work compliance at various working sectors,” he added.

He urged them to set targets in managing accountability, where they would make accountability more personal and individualistic to help check and identify underperformance.

Mr Sam Akwuku Okudzeto, a Member of Council of State, said administrators must make it an obligation to hold general meetings at least once every fifteen months to ratify decisions and make recommendations to the Board.

He advised managers to involve employees in making policies to ensure conformity among employers and employees.

He said such an approach was one of the principles that would help turn the fortunes of their organisation and Ghana towards the socio-economic development the country had been thriving for.

He called on the administrators to embrace all necessary skills and technologies in achieving the optimal results in their planning, analysis and time scale since the profession was becoming much less rigid and rule-oriented.

Mr Okudzeto admonished administrators to always show commitment of excellence, professionalism, and responsibility in public and private circles since they all aimed at creating value for the country.

GNA

