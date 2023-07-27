Morally undeveloped citizens can’t build nation

By A. B. Kafui Kanyi

Gomoa-Fetteh (C/R) July 27, GNA – Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, says Ghana can not develop if the citizenry is morally undeveloped, apathetic, passive and insensitive.

“… Neither Science nor Technology can develop a country if its citizens are morally unsound.”

Sheikh Shaibu said this at the 2023 National Development Conference by the Church of Pentecost (CoP) at Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region.

The two-day event, which is in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), is to discuss the need for a national moral vision for national development.

It brought together major development partners and stakeholders, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former President John Dramani Mahama, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Ministers of State and the Chief Justice, Madam Getrude Araba Torkonoo.

It is on the theme : “Moral Vision and National Development”.

The Chief Imam’s Spokesperson said corruption was the country’s most devastating challenge and wondered how it could develop when embezzlement of public funds had become a tradition and the society dominated by selfishness and greed.

He attributed the situation to the loss of moral authority, with growing tide of moral apathy and insensitivity among religious communities leading to the loss of moral direction.

Sheikh Shaibu said societies were governed by moral norms, therefore, the more moral norms were flouted with impunity, the lesser the rate of development.

He said the nation needed moral reorientation with the citizenry imbibed with human values that sustained civilisation and held communities together for centuries.

Sheikh Shaibu said the values included volunteerism, sacrifice, patriotism, integrity, faithfulness, love and sympathy and charged religious bodies to lead the path.

He said that was the only way to “resolve the contradiction between a predominance of religiosity and endemic moral decadence. “

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (CoP), said the country needed an environment that was hostile to corruption.

“We must create an environment that is hostile to corruption of water bodies, beaches, immorality, false judgements, and favoritism…”

He said the way forward was a shared value on morality, because that was the only way politicians could lead with the next generation in mind, and not the next election.

Apostle Nyamekye said without that shared value, the nation would be lost, saying ” a vision makes a person, but moral vision makes a nation”.

He called for the projection of the National flag, stressing “when pastors preach, let them think about the flag. When Parliament sits, let the members think about the flag, not NPP or NDC flags”.

The Cop Chairman said the purpose of the Church was the “transformation of the National flag” and stated its readiness to promote a righteous Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, said the Government had put measures in place to promote transparency and encourage morally upright behaviours.

He said the measures included digitilisation, which was making service delivery effective and transparent.

The President stated the commitment of the Government to protect the environment and fight corruption.

He said efforts were being made to improve the lots of the populace by returning the economy to the “highway of growth”.

Former President John Dramani Mahama said ethics had great impact on growth and development and that Ghana ought to maintain its high moral compass.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor said “morality is humanity”, and commended the CoP and the Ghana Journalists Association for organing the event.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, said “Ghana can work again” and charged leaders and the citizenry to put the country first in all endeavours.

“We cannot and must not fail our people. Let’s put Ghana first for rapid socio-economic development.”

He called for a renewed commitment to moral and ethical values, with a call on leaders, especially those in political office, to show openness, accountability and good governance.

“Let’s uphold high standards of ethics and morality and demonstrate the three ‘Cs’ -character, competence and care.”

He charged the Church to lead the crusade for the change of “the mind and heart” of the citizenry for a prosperous Ghana.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President, said corruption, indiscipline, impunity and greed had seized the consciousness of the country.

He, therefore, called for a rigorous national development agenda to reshape the moral vision of the country.

GNA

