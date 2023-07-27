Rich Tech Home Solutions graduates learners

By J. K. Nabary,

Kasoa (C/R), July 27, GNA – Rich Technical (Tech) Home Solutions, a construction company at Kasoa, has held its seventh graduation, ceremony with a call on graduates to utilise the knowledge and skills acquired to help better their lots.

The graduates, some of whom came from communities outside Awutu-Senya East Municipality, had a three-year training in general construction works and other apprenticeship programmes.

The programmes included mental works, cement, and sand usage, electrical and plumbing, vocational and career development in construction at the company free of charge.

Each of the graduates received a certificate, a testimonial and some tools provided by the management of the company.

Mr. Humphrey Acquah, General Manager of the company, applauded the technical director and his subordinates for their continuous dedication in training the youth to be self-reliant.

He emphasised the need for the youth in the municipality to take advantage of the opportunity being offered by the company and not to migrate to the urban centres to search for non-existing jobs.

The General Manager further commended the graduates for adhering to instructions and advice given them during the period of their training adding that the graduation ceremony signified that they had mastered their trade and were prepared to be on their own.

He, therefore, urged them to promote and make themselves marketable by excelling on the field for more people to patronize their handiworks and services.

Mr Uman Mensah, Technical Director of the Company, stated in an interview with the GNA that the construction company had been in existence for more than 15 years.

“We therefore found it necessary to establish a centre to support the youth and have so far trained and graduated more than 40 apprentices with general construction skills free of charge to enable them to earn a living”, he said.

He called on parents to enroll their children who were unable to complete their formal education to learn a vocation to help them feel part of the society.

The graduates thanked the management of the company for the opportunity and gave the assurance that they will make good use of their training with the help of God.

