Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon moved to August 4, winners to get GH₵70,000

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 6, GNA – The second edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon has been launched, with Friday, August 4, set as the new date and a cash prize of GH₵70,000 announced for winners.

The original marathon date set for July 29 has been moved to August 4, 2023, which happens to be Founders’ Day as participants compete in the 21-kilometres, 10-kilometres, and 5-kilometres race categories.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs. Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Mayor of Accra, stated that she was excited to partner with Medivents Consult and Ga Traditional Council for the second edition of the marathon.

“It is my pleasure to perform the official launch of the marathon’s second edition, and I am delighted to announce the race has been adopted by the AMA as part of our 125th anniversary celebrations of the assembly.

“A sport like athletics plays a crucial role in national development, and we are poised as an assembly to make sports more attractive, which is one major reason we partnered with this programme.

She lauded the efforts of organisers in involving the youth, who are talented in long-distance running, and giving them a platform to launch their careers.

Mr. William Dodzi Ezah, Race Director of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, revealed that there would be a two-day sports expo prior to the date of the race to allow sponsors to exhibit their products and engage athletes.

He urged the populace to partake in the marathon for their general wellbeing, as they would get gifts from sponsors in all the race categories.

Nana Yaw Owusu Djomoh General Manager of Serene Insurance, announced a GH 1000 insurance cover for all participants in the race, summing up to one million Ghana cedis of insurance packages.

He also announced that the winner of the marathon would also get a travel insurance policy when he travels to South Africa for the Soweto Marathon later in the year.

Mr. Dwomoh added that they were delighted to partner with Medivents Consult, and urged the masses to partake in it for good health, physical fitness, and a healthy lifestyle.

This year’s marathon is also being sponsored by HD+, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, mybet.Africa.com, G4S, among others.

GNA

