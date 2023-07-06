Wagner boss Prigozhin back in Russia, Belarus leader says

Moscow, July 6, (dpa/GNA) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, says Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, has returned to Russia after a brief exile in Belarus while his troops remain in camps, according to Belarus’ state news agency BelTA.

The Belarusian leader said on Thursday that, “as far as I am informed,” Wagner fighters remain in their permanent camps, according to BelTA.

“Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St Petersburg,” Lukashenko said. “Where was he this morning? Maybe he went to Moscow, or some other place. But he is not in Belarus.”

Prigozhin’s home as well as the headquarters of his Concord business empire are both located in St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that it was not aware of Prigozhin’s whereabouts.

“No, we do not track Yevgeny Prigozhin’s changes of location, we lack the means and the will to do so,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Interfax news agency.

After the failed uprising by Prigozhin’s private Wagner force against Russia’s military leadership almost a fortnight ago, one of the conditions for an amnesty was his departure for Belarus. This condition is still in force, Peskov said.

Prigozhin arrived in Belarus after striking a deal brokered by Lukashenko to end the brief uprising by his Wagner forces, who had occupied the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24 and were marching toward Moscow before agreeing to turn around.

The Wagner mercenaries were able to travel hundreds of kilometres toward the Russian capital virtually unhindered before Prigozhin gave the order to end their march.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had initially described the Wagner uprising as “treason” and vowed retribution. But Putin later granted the insurgents amnesty and offered Prigozhin and his troops the possibility of leaving for Belarus.

Lukashenko confirmed Prigozhin was in Belarus on June 27.

Not many Wagner troops have relocated to Belarus, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“We have seen some preparations for hosting large groups of Wagner soldiers in Belarus,” Stoltenberg said, speaking in Brussels.

“So far we haven’t seen so many of them going to Belarus,” he added.

NATO also observed that Prigozhin was “moving a bit around,” Stoltenberg said, without providing further details.

NATO is closely monitoring the movements of Wagner troops and Prigozhin, Stoltenberg said.

Lukashenko said on Thursday that he plans to meet Putin soon to discuss the Wagner situation, among other topics, according to BelTA.

The Belarusian leader said he doesn’t think there will be “any problems” with Wagner mercenaries continuing to work “in the interests of Russia” despite the uprising, according to BelTA.

“One should not lose such a unit despite all the subtle details,” Lukashenko said.

“I wish the entire army fought as well as these guys. But these are the problems of the Russian Federation and President Putin.”

Meanwhile, photographs of Prigozhin’s residence have been circulating in Russian media. These were taken during house searches on the day of the revolt.

In addition to the luxurious furnishings of the property, the photos also show weapons, gold and large amounts of money.

GNA

