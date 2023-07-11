11th Edition of Ghana Garden and Flower Show to focus on collaboration

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 5, GNA – Strategic Communications Africa Limited (STRATCOMM Africa), initiators of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, has launched the 11th Edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show in Accra.

The Flower Show is an annual event that has evolved into a flagship platform for promoting gardening and sustainable practices in Ghana.

Ms Sharon Anim, Manager of Marketing Communication at Stratcomm Africa, speaking at the launch said the show highlights innovative

garden designs, eco-friendly products, and educational programmes that focus on the benefits of green spaces for both the environment and human well-being.

The event to be held from August 30, 2023 – September 3, 2023, will be on the theme: “Green fusion: Collaborating for climate action.”

She said throughout the years, the show had played a vital role in raising awareness about the importance of preserving Ghana’s rich biodiversity, conserving natural resources, and embracing sustainable agricultural practices.

“It has also highlighted the positive impacts of green spaces on mental and physical well-being,” she added.

This year’s show will feature a wide range of exhibits, workshops, and demonstrations, providing attendees with opportunities to learn about sustainable gardening techniques, climate-smart agriculture, and other environmentally friendly practices.

The event will also highlight success stories and initiatives that demonstrate the power of collaboration in achieving meaningful climate action.

Activities lined up include the Green To Riches Conference, Karaoke Night, Masterclass, and workshops for Women, Movie In the Garden, Cook Art or Food Bazaar, Games Fashion In The Park, Israeli Green Innovation Competition and Live Band Performances.

Other are Daily Exhibitions, Photo and Art studio, Kids’ Corner Play Area Games, bouncy Castle Painting, Kids’ Gardening Class – Little Green Fingers Kids Gardening setup – Seedling planting workshop, Garden themed art and craft –garden-inspired crafts like flower crowns.

Madam Anim said the Show was to promote the importance of sustainable practices while encouraging collaboration for climate action and educate and inspire individuals, businesses, and communities to actively contribute to environmental conservation and address the challenges posed by climate change.

It is also to highlight the economic potential of green spaces and sustainable practices, highlighting the benefits of environmentally friendly businesses and promoting green entrepreneurship and showcasing innovative ideas, designs, and initiatives that demonstrate the potential of green spaces and collaboration in addressing climate change.

She said the theme reflects the significance of combining efforts from various stakeholders, including government bodies, environmental organizations, businesses, communities, and individuals, to address climate change and its impact on the environment.

Madam Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme commended the organisers for the initiative and efforts to promote greening the environment.

She said if countries do not address issues of climate change, none of the Sustainable

Development Goals could be achieved, adding that addressing climate change was at the heart of the Programme.

She said the UNDP was working closely with communities and governments to mobilise funds for climate financing.

