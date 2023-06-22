Journalist donates to childrens’ home

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), June 22, GNA – Mrs. Sylvia Awuye-Akpavor, a media practitioner with Aflao-based Holy FM, has donated various items to the Providence Childrens’ Home at Aflao.

The donation included bags of rice, maize, provisions, groceries, school bags, student mattresses, toiletries, mosquito coils, a hand sewing machine, an undisclosed cash amount.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a brief presentation event at the premises of the Home, Akpavor said the donation was a contribution of her “widows mite” in a bid to put smiles on the faces of the children, to mark her 30th birthday.

She said she had always been touched by the plight of the vulnerable and less fortunate in society, especially “our younger brothers and sisters who for some unexplainable reason do not have homes of their own or loving parents to take care of them and have to end up in foster homes.”

The media practitioner observed that many people only remembered children in ophanages and foster homes during festive seasons like Easter, Christmas and New year, and appealed for a change in the status quo.

Akpavor further appealed to all well-meaning individuals, benevolent institutions and people who were well placed in society to endeavour to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate in society, especially “our younger brothers and sisters, so that they can grow up to become useful adults who will contribute meaningfully to nation building.”

She expressed appreciation to individuals, corporate organizations and other institutions that supported her in cash and kind to enable her put the donated items together and to put some smile on the faces of the children.

The donor was, particularly grateful to the Department of Social Welfare, Ketu South for their technical advice and support.

She thanked the Ghana Health Service, Ketu South for deploying medical staff to take the children through a free health screening exercise as part of the gesture to see if any of them had any ailments that needed urgent treatment.

Akpavor further thanked the National Health Insurance Scheme, Ketu South, for enrolling all the children onto the National Health Insurance Policy for free, all in a bid to ensure that the children remained in good health.

The donor expressed gratitude to 2nd Image Academy, Popsicle Ghana Ltd, Rotary Club and Dodzi Enterprise for their great show of support towards a good cause.”

Mr Godwin Aliu Issah, director of Providence Home, who received the items on behalf of the children, expressed profound gratitude to the donor and her partners for remembering the children.

He assured that management of the home would make judicious use of the items to the benefit of the children.

Aliu Issah appealed to other members of the society to emulate the gesture “so that we can continue to put smiles on the faces of these children.”

Some of the children who spoke to the GNA, were full of joy and expressed the hope that they will see more of such acts of kindness in the future.

