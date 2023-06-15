Vodafone, CK Hutchison to combine UK telecom businesses

London, Jun. 15, (dpa/GNA) – British provider Vodafone Group and CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings Limited, agreed to combine their British telecommunication businesses Vodafone UK and Three UK, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

On closing the transaction, Vodafone will own 51% of the combined business and CK Hutchison 49%.

The merged company will have Ahmed Essam, current Vodafone UK chief executive, as its chief executive, and current Three UK CFO Darren Purkis as finance chief.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

