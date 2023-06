By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 14, GNA—The Police have arrested Selorm Buta alias “Dangotey”, who was on the run, for allegedly threatening to harm and unlawfully possessing firearms.

This was during a football match at Kpando in the Volta Region on June 4, 2023.

A news brief from the Police said the suspect was in custody and would be put before the court to face justice.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email