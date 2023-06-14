Ghana’s Medical Readiness Training Exercise impressive – US Army

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, June 14, GNA – United States Army Southern European Task Force Africa says it is impressed with the ongoing Medical Readiness Training Exercise (MEDREX) at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The three-week exchange programme between the US and Ghana Armies is an opportunity for medical personnel from the two countries to showcase and share advance medical procedures, new ideas and knowledge and best practices in healthcare delivery.

It also creates the opportunity for US army medical staff to work with other military and civilian establishments in Ghana and other African countries.

US Major-General Todd Wasmund, Head, United States Army Southern European Task Force Africa, after touring some wards and units of the 37 military hospitals, said he was impressed with how the facility was utilising limited resources and logistics to provide care for patients.

“I am thoroughly impressed by what I have seen today at the hospital. A five-hundred bed teaching hospital making the most of the resources available and giving confidence to the patients, caring for patients and helping them to heal and doing that with the spirit of selflessness and giving. It is so refreshing to see,” he said.

He thanked the US Army Medical Team for its participation in the programme, which formed part of the larger exercise – African Lion 2023.

Commander James Aggrey-Orleans, Ghana Navy, and the point-of-contact for the MEDREX, said the programme had enhanced the capacity of participating medics to work in difficult environments with limited resources as well as learn more advanced practices in the medical field.

The month-long MEDREX programme (May 13 to June 18, 2023) is the US Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise involving Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with about 8,000 personnel drawn from 20 nations.

It is a platform for military health specialists from the U.S. Army and their African Partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships among them.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

