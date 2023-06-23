University tribute to student who died in Titan submersible disaster

London, June 23, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – A university community has been left “profoundly saddened” by the death of one of its students, who was on board the Titan submersible, its principal has said.

Suleman Dawood, 19, a student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, was on board the vessel with his father Shahzada Dawood, 48, and three other men.

They died in the Titan submersible’s catastrophic implosion, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Professor Jim McDonald, principal & vice-chancellor of the University of Strathclyde, said: “We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the death of Suleman Dawood and his father, in this tragic incident.

“The entire Strathclyde community offers our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and all those affected by this terrible accident.

“Our student wellbeing team remains on hand to offer appropriate support to Suleman’s classmates and the wider Strathclyde community at this difficult time.”

The university confirmed on Thursday that the teenager was a business school student, who had just completed his first year.

The US Coast Guard confirmed the tail cone of the deep-sea vessel was discovered about 490 metres from the bow of the Titanic wreckage, during a press conference in Boston.

Rear Admiral John Mauger said further debris was also found, in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, that was “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.”

GNA

