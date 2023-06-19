UN health agency launches project to improve maternal health in Somalia

MOGADISHU, June 19, (Xinhua/GNA) — The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said Sunday it has collaborated with King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief), to launch a project to enhance maternal and reproductive health for vulnerable and displacement-affected populations in Somalia.

UNFPA Representative to Somalia Niyi Ojuolape said the initiative aims to address the critical healthcare needs of vulnerable communities, particularly women and girls impacted by displacement and humanitarian crises. “By improving access to quality maternal and reproductive health services, we save lives and ensure the well-being of Somali women and girls,”

Ojuolape said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. Head of KS-Relief Somalia Yaziid Hamoud said the project will improve access to positive health services, maternal health, and the overall quality of vulnerable communities in six regions.”The capacity of national institutions is stronger, and they are able to respond to the health needs of the population, especially the health of women,” Hamoud said.

The project will enhance access to comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care, strengthen capacity in reproductive health services, and improve supply chain management in Somalia. Somali Minister of Health Ali Haji Adan said the ministry and UNFPA have worked tirelessly to provide essential healthcare services for the people of Somalia.

“We deeply appreciate the collaboration between UNFPA and KSRelief, and are grateful for their unwavering support,” Haji said.

GNA

