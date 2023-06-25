U-23 AFCON: Our objective is to qualify for the Olympic Games and win the ultimate – Coach Ibrahim Tanko 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 25, GNA – Ibrahim Tanko, Head Coach of Ghana’s Under 23 side, Black Meteors says his target for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament is to qualify for the next Olympic Games and also win the trophy at stake.

Ghana would hope to make their first appearance at the Olympic Games since 2004 as they battle other continental masters in search of a ticket.

Speaking at a pre-match conference, the gaffer said “Our preparations have been good. We started in Ghana and went to Egypt. Our objective is to qualify and win the ultimate”.

He noted that despite the hunger to qualify for the Olympic Games, there was also a task to accomplish, which was to win the AFCON title.

He said his experience, and that of his Technical Team members in the previous editions of the tournament had helped to get the boys poised for action as they begin their campaign against Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdullah Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Head Coach said this year’s event was going to be an interesting one following the preparations made so far by the participating teams.

Ghana after the game against Congo, would face hosts Morocco and Guinea respectively in Group A.

GNA

