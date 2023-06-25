U-23 AFCON: Ernest Nuamah joins Black Meteors camp 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 25, GNA- Nordsjaelland Winger, Ernest Nuamah has joined the Black Meteors camp in Rabat as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The 19-year-old featured in Black Stars’ AFCON qualifier game against Madagascar and was expected to join the Meteors after the assignment.

Nuamah is likely to feature in Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s starting eleven against Congo this Sunday to help make things smooth with his skilful and pacy play.

His presence in the squad comes as a huge boost, having played an important role in the qualification process against Algeria.

Ghana would journey towards achieving success against hosts Morocco, Guinea and Congo in Group A to increase their chances of winning the trophy this time round.

The team is confident of booking a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The U-23 AFCON is slated for June 24 to July 8, 2023.

GNA

