Two men sentenced to prison for attack on relative of Brigitte Macron

Paris, June 5, (dpa/GNA) – Two men on Monday were sentenced to prison, after an attack on a relative of Brigitte Macron, the French president’s wife, on the fringes of a demonstration against the government’s pension reforms.

The court in the northern French city of Amiens handed down prison sentences of 24 and 30 months, half of which suspended, to the two men on Monday, French media reported. A third defendant was acquitted.

In mid-May, French President Emmanuel Macron gave a television interview during which demonstrations were held in Amiens against his pension reforms, which include the plan to raise the retirement age gradually from 62 to 64.

On the fringes of the demonstration, a grand-nephew of the first lady was attacked and suffered injuries to the head, arm and leg. He, like Brigitte Macron, is a scion of the French chocolate dynasty Trogneux based in the northern French city of Amiens. He runs a shop selling the brand in the city.

Brigitte Macron accused the attackers of “cowardice, stupidity and violence” and called for respect and tolerance.

GNA

